P4.5 million shabu seized, 13 nabbed in Metro stings

MANILA, Philippines — Over P4.5 million worth of illegal drugs were seized in separate operations in Metro Manila that resulted in the arrest of 13 suspects in the past two days.

Of the amount, P3 million and P1.36 million worth of drugs were seized in Taguig and Quezon City, respectively, and P17,000 in Navotas.

The anti-drug operation in Taguig resulted in the arrest of seven suspects, identified as Mohammad Adjaluddin, Rashid Biri, Hans Joseph Casiano, Saner Guipal, Buch Oyo, Arapat Samama and Johanna Usman.

The suspects, who were on the drug list of the police, were arrested following a sting in Barangay Maharlika at around 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

Probers said they recovered 14 sachets containing shabu with an estimated street value of P2.9 million, marked money, phones, a motorcycle and drug paraphernalia from the suspects.

On the same night, agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency arrested Noraisa Kadil, 26, following a sting in Barangay Bagong Pag-asa, Quezon City, according to Ronnie Cudia, officer-in-charge of the PDEA’s National Capital Region field office.

Kadil reportedly sold an undetermined amount of shabu to an undercover agent of the PDEA.

The suspect reportedly yielded 200 grams of shabu with an estimated street value of P1.36 million.

Meanwhile, police arrested Rodmundo Yawan, 40, and Didio Calimbo Jr., 29, in another sting in Barangay UP Campus before dawn yesterday.

Police said they recovered from the suspects 11 grams of shabu with an estimated street value of P74,800 and a revolver.

In Navotas, police recovered shabu with an estimated street value of P17,000 from three suspected drug traffickers in Barangay San Roque before dawn yesterday.