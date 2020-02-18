NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
The Department of Interior and Local Government has launched a new round of road clearing operations.
Manila Public Information Office/Facebook/File
DILG sets new round of road clearing ops
Romina Cabrera (The Philippine Star) - February 18, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — A new round of road clearing operations, this time targeting barangay roads, has been ordered.

 The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) has launched a new round of road clearing operations.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año yesterday issued Memorandum Circular 2020-27 ordering the reclamation of inner and tertiary roads for public use within 75 days. 

Año said teams from the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) would monitor, assess and evaluate the performance of local government units (LGUs) on April 30.

Dubbed Road Clearing 2.0, barangay officials were asked to lead the operations in coordination with concerned LGUs.

Año directed local chief executives to exercise their authority over non-compliant and negligent barangay officials. 

“Local chief executives are empowered to sanction barangay captains under their jurisdiction. Pwedeng ma-dismiss and ma-suspend,” he told a press briefing.

Año said the DILG has the option to intervene in case of abuse of authority on the part of local chief executives. 

The new memo sets additional parameters, including the rehabilitation of cleared roads and establishment of a more extensive feedback mechanism for public grievances. 

LGUs should also implement a displacement strategy, which may include relocation and provision of alternative livelihood for affected residents. 

Año described the first round of road clearing operations from July to September last year as “generally successful.” He said 6,682 national roads nationwide were cleared of obstructions. 

The DILG chief said 97 municipal and city mayors are facing administrative charges for non-compliance.

President Duterte ordered road clearing operations in his State of the Nation Address last year.

