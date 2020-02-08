PDEA agents close down another drug den in General Santos City

GENERAL SANTOS CITY, Philippines — Anti-narcotics agents shut another drug den here Friday, the third in just two months.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-12 is now in custody of drug den operators Carlos Ramos, Esmael La, Juhar Buda, Benjamin Abdillah and Carlo Manamba.

They shall be prosecuted for violation of Republic Act 9165, also known as the Philippine Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Naravy Duquiatan, director of PDEA-12, said Saturday the drug den in Purok 4 in Barrio Bl’aan in Labangal area here was immediately closed down with the help of barangay officials and personnel of the General Santos City Police.

Duquiatan said two minors who were inside the drug den when PDEA-12 agents and police personnel arrived had been turned over to the city social welfare office.

PDEA-12 agents found in the drug den more than P100,000 worth of methamphetamine hydrochloride (shabu) and drug sniffing paraphernalia.

The PDEA-12 shutdown in separate operations two other drug dens in General Santos City early on.

The arrest of the five drug den operators was preceded by the entrapment by PDEA-12 agents of a long-wanted marijuana dealer, Alvin Llaneza, in Barangay Malandag in Malungon, Sarangani three days before.

Llaneza ranked 7th in PDEA-12’s list of 10 most wanted narcotics distributor in Sarangani province.

Senior Army intelligence officials in the province told reporters Llaneza was supplied with dried marijuana leaves by members of the New People’s Army propagating the illegal plants at the hinterland borders of Sarangani and Davao del Sur provinces.

He was arrested in the act of selling compressed marijuana leaves to non-uniformed PDEA-12 agents during a tradeoff early this week in Barangay Malandag.

The entrapment operation that resulted to Llaneza’s arrest was laid with the help of Malungon municipal officials, local community elders and the Sarangani Provincial Police Office, according to Duquiatan.