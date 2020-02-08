NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
TAAL'S UNREST
The drugs and paraphernalia found in the drug den operated by the five suspects arrested in General Santos City on Friday Feb. 7, 2020 by government operatives.
Philstar.com/John Unson
PDEA agents close down another drug den in General Santos City
John Unson (Philstar.com) - February 8, 2020 - 3:55pm

GENERAL SANTOS CITY, Philippines — Anti-narcotics agents shut another drug den here Friday, the third in just two months.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-12 is now in custody of drug den operators Carlos Ramos, Esmael La, Juhar Buda, Benjamin Abdillah and Carlo Manamba.

They shall be prosecuted for violation of Republic Act 9165, also known as the Philippine Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Naravy Duquiatan, director of PDEA-12, said Saturday the drug den in Purok 4 in Barrio Bl’aan in Labangal area here was immediately closed down with the help of barangay officials and personnel of the General Santos City Police.

Duquiatan said two minors who were inside the drug den when PDEA-12 agents and police personnel arrived had been turned over to the city social welfare office.

PDEA-12 agents found in the drug den more than P100,000 worth of methamphetamine hydrochloride (shabu) and drug sniffing paraphernalia.

The PDEA-12 shutdown in separate operations two other drug dens in General Santos City early on.

The arrest of the five drug den operators was preceded by the entrapment by PDEA-12 agents of a long-wanted marijuana dealer, Alvin Llaneza, in Barangay Malandag in Malungon, Sarangani three days before.

Llaneza ranked 7th in PDEA-12’s list of 10 most wanted narcotics distributor in Sarangani province.

Senior Army intelligence officials in the province told reporters Llaneza was supplied with dried marijuana leaves by members of the New People’s Army propagating the illegal plants at the hinterland borders of Sarangani and Davao del Sur provinces.

He was arrested in the act of selling compressed marijuana leaves to non-uniformed PDEA-12 agents during a tradeoff early this week in Barangay Malandag.

The entrapment operation that resulted to Llaneza’s arrest was laid with the help of Malungon municipal officials, local community elders and the Sarangani Provincial Police Office, according to Duquiatan.

PHILIPPINE DRUG ENFORCEMENT AGENCY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
MPD probes woman’s death after beauty treatment
By Rey Galupo | 17 hours ago
The Manila Police District is investigating the death of a restaurant manager after she underwent a procedure at a beauty...
Nation
fbfb
Hotel bookings in Boracay cancelled due to nCoV
By Jennifer Rendon | February 8, 2020 - 12:00am
The ban on the entry of tourists from mainland China and its administrative regions to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus has resulted in ”massive cancellations” of hotel bookings in Boraca...
Nation
fbfb
Retired cop arrested in Crame for bribe try
By Romina Cabrera | February 8, 2020 - 12:00am
A retired policeman was arrested at a café in Camp Crame, the headquarters of the Philippine National Police, on Thursday for allegedly trying to bribe police officers to protect his illegal gambling ope...
Nation
fbfb
2 women dead, 1 hurt in Taguig mishap
By Ghio Ong | February 8, 2020 - 12:00am
A woman and her daughter were killed while another daughter was injured when a motorist hit them in Taguig City on Feb. 4, police said yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
5 alleged NPA rebels arrested in Leyte
By Michael Punongbayan | February 8, 2020 - 12:00am
Five alleged members of the New People’s Army in Leyte were arrested yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
Anti-red tape body deputizes Quezon City
By Romina Cabrera | February 8, 2020 - 12:00am
The Quezon City government will be the first local government unit to be deputized by the Anti-Red Tape Authority to inspect micro, small and medium food processing enterprises.
17 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Davao Occidental gov: Cull 100,000 pigs
By Edith Regalado | February 8, 2020 - 12:00am
Davao Occidental Gov. Claude Bautista yesterday said the more than 100,000 pigs in the province should be culled after it was confirmed that hogs in San Marcelino and Jose Abad Santos towns died of the swine d...
17 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Magnitude 6.1 quake jolts Davao Occidental
By Rhodina Villanueva | February 8, 2020 - 12:00am
A magnitude 6.1 earthquake shook Davao Occidental on Thursday night, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.
17 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Bong Go opens new Malasakit Center
February 8, 2020 - 12:00am
Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go visited Ilagan City in Isabela on Wednesday for the opening of the 62nd Malasakit Center.
17 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Trader shot dead in Quezon
By Michelle Zoleta | February 8, 2020 - 12:00am
A businessman was shot dead in this city on Thursday.
17 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with