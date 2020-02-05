NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
Jolo is the capital town of Sulu province
Google Maps
Doctor kidnapped from Jolo clinic
John Unson (Philstar.com) - February 5, 2020 - 9:10am

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — State forces are in pursuit of gunmen who snatched physician Daniel Moreno Tuesday night in Jolo town in Sulu province.

The Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao said in an initial statement Wednesday morning that the Sulu provincial police and military units in the island province are now cooperating in locating Moreno and his captors.

Initial reports reaching PRO-BAR’s command center in Camp SK Pendatun Pendatun in Parang, Maguindanao said Dr. Moreno was abducted from his clinic not too distant from the Jolo municipal hall by four unidentified men.

The kidnappers' getaway red Toyota Tamaraw FX was last seen headed to nearby Indanan town, according to witnesses.

Jolo is the capital town of Sulu, where the Abu Sayyaf terror group operates from.

