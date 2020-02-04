Silliman implements ‘alternative learning scheme’ amid nCoV threat

MANILA, Philippines — Silliman University in Dumaguete City said classes from pre-school to senior high school will be undertaken through an “alternative learning scheme” as the fear of the novel coronavirus acute respiratory disease grows.

Silliman announced late Monday that academic activities and assessment at the School of Basic Education will be done at home starting Wednesday.

The School of Basic Education covers the early childhood to high school departments at Silliman.

"During the alternative learning scheme period, the teachers shall continue to observe duty hours to entertain queries from parents, conduct parent conferences, compute grades and prepare the necessary materials," the university said.

This is one of the measures being implemented by the educational institution “out of caution and prudence.”

Regular classes may resume on February 10

Should the situation improve, Silliman said it will issue an advisory whether to resume classes on February 10. Otherwise, the alternative learning scheme will continue.

Meanwhile, regular classes will continue for college and graduate levels until further notice. Students, faculty and staff were advised to observe the necessary precautionary measures.

The threat also prompted Silliman to cancel school events, extracurricular programs and activities in and out of the campus for this month. The university’s participation in the regional sports meet was also withdrawn.

It advised those with cold or flu-like symptoms to see their doctor or visit the university clinic and reminded the students to observe proper hygiene, eat nutritious food and monitor updates from proper health authorities.

The Philippines has so far reported two cases of the 2019 nCoV ARD. One of the patients—a 44-year-old man was from Wuhan—died Saturday.

His companion, a 38-year-old woman from Wuhan, was the Philippines’ first confirmed case. She is recovering in hospital.

They visited Cebu and Dumaguete before seeking medical help in Manila.

Eleven patients under investigation are in Central Visayas.