Taal fishers seek window hours to harvest, feed fish

MANILA, Philippines — Fishermen in Taal Lake are appealing to the government to give them “window hours” to feed and harvest fish as well as repair their fish pens.

In a letter to Agriculture Secretary William Dar and Batangas Gov. Hermilando Mandanas, the 3,000 members of the Taal Lake Aquaculture Alliance Inc. (TLAAI) said 70 percent of their fish cages are intact despite Taal Volcano’s activity.

TLAAI said BFAR and Coast Guard personnel should assist in the implementation of the window hours.

“Half of the surviving cages still have healthy living fish, but they need to be fed... to maximize quality and value. We also need to repair our cages and start recovering and rebuilding whatever is left of our livelihood. It is our only chance to recover and sustain our 12,000 workers and their families,” the group said.

Before Taal’s unrest, daily harvest of milkfish and tilapia in the lake ranged from 120 to 150 metric tons. Total fish production of TLAAI members reached more than 50,000 MT annually.

It also requested the Bureau of Fish and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) and other local government units to issue auxiliary invoice and local transport permits to facilitate fish harvest.

The group of fishermen likewise asked BFAR to issue credit or letters of guarantee for feed producers.

TLAAI is also seeking membership in the proposed Taal Lake Commission to allow them to share their experience, insights and perspective on the situation in Taal Lake.

Laboratory analyses showed that fish harvested from Taal Lake is safe to eat but must be washed thoroughly and cooked properly.

The BFAR has prepared seven million tilapia fingerlings, 20,000 ulang, 50,000 hito, 100,000 bighead carp and 5,000 ayungin for affected fishermen.

Damage in the fishery sector due to Taal Volcano’s unrest was estimated at P3.2 billion.