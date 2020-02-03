Fidel Nemenzo chosen as new UP Diliman chancellor

MANILA, Philippines — Mathematics professor Fidel Nemenzo—known for his progressive stance on various issues—has been selected as the new chancellor of the University of the Philippines Diliman.

Nemenzo, the incumbent vice chancellor for research and development, is the Diliman campus’ 12th chancellor, succeeding Michael Tan.

Related Stories UP jumps 28 spots in world rankings

His selection as chancellor was confirmed during a meeting of the UP Board of Regents Monday.

Nemenzo, who will serve until 2023, vowed to make UP a “modern research university with a public mission” and an “academic center of excellence” that is inclusive, diverse, inter-disciplinary and public service-oriented.

He pledged to safeguard the academic freedom in the Diliman campus. The progressive professor earlier said “academic excellence can only thrive under conditions of openness and respect for diversity.”

He also committed to upgrade the UP health services and promote mental health awareness.

Under Republic Act 9500, the administration of each constituent university is vested in the chancellor.

Apart from being the executive officer and heading the faculty, the chancellor also serves as the chairperson of the university council—the highest academic body of each constituent university.

The chancellor, who reports to the president of the university, is assisted by five vice chancellors: for academic affairs, administration, community affairs, research and development and student affairs.

Days before the selection of new chancellor, the UP Diliman University Student Council publicly endorsed Nemenzo, saying he “has proved to us that more than being a leader, he is capable of being a follower that values democracy, dialogue and the masses.”

College of Engineering Dean Ferdinand Manegdeg was the other contender for chancellorship. — Gaea Katreena Cabico