Suspend Senate secretary for journal tampering, ombudsman urged

MANILA, Philippines — Unnamed Senate employees are asking the Office of the Ombudsman to issue a preventive suspension order against an official of the legislative body.

Collectively identifying themselves as Concerned Employees of the Senate of the Philippines, they filed criminal charges against Senate secretary Myra Marie Villarica on Friday, accusing her of serious dishonesty and falsification of official documents.

The complainants asked the ombudsman to suspend, investigate and charge Villarica for allegedly certifying to the truthfulness of a supposedly tampered or falsified entry in the official journal of the Senate.

According to the complainants, the Senate held a legislative session on Dec. 16, 2019, during which Sen. Juan Miguel Zubiri moved for the third and final reading of Senate Bill 1074, which seeks to increase taxes for alcohol, tobacco and vaping products.

The complainants alleged that after the lawmaker did so, Senate President Vicente Sotto III directed Villarica to conduct a roll call vote on the proposed law.

On the Senate journal that Villarica certified as correct, an entry made it appear that SB 1074 was read and passed on third reading, they alleged.

“This is clearly an act of tampering of official documents,” the complainants, represented by lawyers Faye Isaguirre Singson and Ellyse Manuel, added.