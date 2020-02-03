NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
PNP to help in crackdown on medical supply hoarders
Emmanuel Tupas (The Philippine Star) - February 3, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Archie Francisco Gamboa yesterday ordered police units to assist in the crackdown on unscrupulous individuals taking advantage of the novel coronavirus (nCoV) scare by hoarding medical supplies.

Gamboa directed the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) and territorial police units to be ready to assist the Department of Trade and Industry and local government units (LGUs) in the effort.

“The CIDG and local units are on high readiness mode, awaiting notice if ever the DTI and LGUs will seek police assistance to identify possible storehouses and track down persons suspected to be hoarding supplies and violating existing laws imposed by authorities,” Gamboa said in a statement.

The directive comes as the Department of Health reported the first nCoV-related death in the Philippines on Saturday.

There has been a lack of face masks, rubbing alcohol and other medical supplies especially after the government confirmed the first case of nCov infection last week.

Gamboa urged the public not to resort to panic buying and instead remain calm.

“We assure the public that the PNP remains alert and vigilant to ensure public order and safety; and prevent criminal elements from taking advantage of the situation,” he said.

The PNP added there is no instruction yet whether to pull out its police attachés in countries with confirmed nCoV cases.

PNP spokesman Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac said they are taking their cue from the Department of Foreign Affairs, which has supervision over their personnel abroad.

“Our police attachés abroad work under the supervision of our Philippine embassies or consulates,” he said in a text message.

The PNP said no police officer is under investigation for possible infection of the virus as of yesterday.

Meanwhile, Mayor Vico Sotto said there were neither nCoV cases nor persons under investigation (PUIs) for the disease in Pasig City General Hospital, contrary to reports being circulated online.

The Marikina Valley Medical Center also assured the public that it does not have any PUIs for nCoV under its care. – With Neil Jayson Servallos

