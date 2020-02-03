Vaccinate under-5 kids vs polio, parents told

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
Sheila Crisostomo (The Philippine Star) - February 3, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) are urging parents and guardians in Metro Manila and Mindanao to submit their children five years old and below to the Department of Health (DOH)’s anti-polio vaccination program.

In a statement over the weekend, the two organizations said under-5 children should not miss out on this opportunity to be protected against polio, which re-emerged in the Philippines in September after 19 years.

“The transmission of polio, spread through faecal-oral route, can only be stopped if the immunization coverage reaches over 95 percent of the targeted children. The risk cannot be mitigated as long as some children are not vaccinated regularly and especially during an outbreak,” the  WHO and UNICEF said.

The DOH is holding another round of  “Sabayang Patak Kontra Polio” from Jan. 27 to Feb. 7 in Metro Manila. In Mindano, today is the last day of the week-long vaccination activities.

WHO Representative in the Philippines Rabindra Abeyasinghe warned against complacency.  

“We  know that polio is a serious disease, but we also know that it can be prevented with a safe and effective vaccine,” he said.

 

