Watchdog asks DICT: Probe ‘colorum’ courier firms

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) should conduct a formal inquiry into “colorum” courier firms, particularly those used by top e-commerce stores, an anti-crime watchdog said yesterday.

Citizens Crime Watch president Diego Magpantay and lawyer Ferdinand Topacio, head of the CCW’s legal panel, said DICT Secretary Gregorio Honasan should investigate why the department’s officials allowed these courier firms to operate.

They alleged that almost 100 unauthorized courier firms operate in the country, including “big players” with a capital of hundreds of millions of pesos, those owned by foreign entities in contravention of the Corporation Code and those who are only licensed for courier services in the National Capital Region but are operating throughout the country.

The group asked the DICT “why those entities obviously guilty of open breach of the law have been allowed registration, thus legitimizing disrespect for rules and regulations.”

Founded by lawyer Jose Malvar Villegas, the CCW has been in existence for more than 31 years.