PMA closed to tourists on nCoV fears

FORT DEL PILAR, Baguio City, Philippines — The Philippine Military Academy (PMA) has been closed to visitors for three weeks amid concerns on the spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus (nCoV).

PMA superintendent Vice Admiral Ferdinand Cusi relayed to the defense department on Friday the decision to close the academy after consultation with officials of the Baguio City government, public health and disaster officials.

“In the interest of the safety of the cadets, I decided to close the PMA to the general public for the next three weeks except for the relatives of the cadets who can visit them on weekends,” Cusi said.

The Baguio City government cancelled the opening parade of the Panagbenga Festival set yesterday, also due to the threat of nCoV.

The Cordillera Regional Athletic Association Meet and other mass gatherings scheduled in the city this month were also put on hold. These include the pedestrianization or opening of a portion of Session Road exclusively to pedestrians every Sunday and an international jazz festival.

There is still no decision on whether the Panagbenga streetdancing and flower float parades on Feb. 29 and March 1, respectively, will also be cancelled.

Another event which draws tourists to this city is the Session Road in Bloom, a weeklong event featuring food and products of various provinces as well as concerts and performances. It is held on the first week of March.

No nCoV in Pangasinan

Meanwhile, the management of Tayug Family Hospital denied reports on social media that the hospital is on lockdown due to nCoV.

It said no patient positive or suspected of nCoV has been admitted in the hospital.

“We ask everyone to be responsible in sharing news about this issue,” it said.

The Region 1 Medical Center in Dagupan City also denied reports that a suspected nCoV patient was brought to the health facility.

Marcelino Bartolome, infectious disease specialist of the Pangasinan Provincial Hospital, assured the public that the province remains free of nCoV.

Bartolome said panic-buying of any kind of face mask for nCov prevention is not necessary.

“As of now, there is no documented case yet in our province. No need to wear mask. Don’t panic,” he said. – With Eva Visperas