BOC seizes P.6 million shabu, Valium at NAIA

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Customs (BOC) seized P660,000 worth of illegal drugs hidden in six parcels in a courier firm’s warehouse at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) on Thursday, an official said yesterday.

Five of the packages contained a total of 71.6 grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu while one parcel held 97 tablets of anti-anxiety drug Valium (generic name diazepam).

The drugs were concealed in books, speakers and documents, according to NAIA-BOC district collector Mimel Talusan.

Three parcels were bound for Israel. One contained 10.8 grams of shabu with a street value of P73,000, hidden in a book. Another parcel held 14.4 grams of shabu valued at P97,920, concealed among documents. The third parcel had 36.1 grams of shabu with a street value of P245,480 hidden in documents.

A fourth parcel, bound for the United States, held 3.3 grams of shabu valued at P22,440 and men’s underwear.

The fifth parcel, also bound for the US, contained 97 Valium tablets valued at P171,496 and personal documents.

The last package, bound for Papua New Guinea, contained seven grams of shabu with a street value of P47,600 hidden in mini-speakers.

Talusan withheld the names of the senders and consignees pending investigation and arrest.

The parcels were turned over to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency for further investigation.