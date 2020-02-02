P8 million marijuana, guns seized in Ilocos Sur raids

TUGUEGARAO CITY, Cagayan, Philippines — Marijuana plants with an estimated value of P8 million and firearms were recovered in raids in Sitio Palali, Barangay Licungan, Sugpon, Ilocos Sur on Friday.

Police said Benifer Licudan, 22, the alleged cultivator, of a marijuana plantation, yielded 8,600 marijuana plants, dried leaves and seeds.

A caliber .30 carbine, two caliber .22 rifles, a caliber .38 revolver and dried marijuana leaves were recovered from the house of Sanny Taypew in the same village.

Taypew eluded arrest.