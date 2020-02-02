NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
TAAL'S UNREST
2 drug suspects shot dead
Ed Amoroso, Gilbert Bayoran (The Philippine Star) - February 2, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — A ”high-value” drug suspect was killed in an alleged shootout with anti-narcotics agents in Calamba City, Laguna before dawn yesterday.

Jayvie Bayani, alias Diglo, 28, fired at police officers who tried to arrest him along the Batino-Calamba-Tagaytay Road in Barangay Barandal, Col. Eleazar Matta, Laguna police director, said.

Bayani was a member of the Fajardo drug ring, police said.

Virgilio Lozada, an alleged member of the Michael Divinagracia drug ring in Negros Occidental, was found dead in Bacolod City on Thursday.

Lozada’s hands were tied with a nylon rope and cable wire, according to Lt. Jonito Pastrana, Bacolod police Station 9 chief.

Placards that read “Gudbye shabu, Welcum Heaven or Hell, HVT ako” and “Ang kawatan sa Cebukaw, kamo sunod,” five grams of shabu and bullet shells for a caliber .45 pistol were recovered at the scene.             

DRUG SUSPECT JAYVIE BAYANI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
San Miguel warehouse catches fire in Manila; 'Task Force Bravo' raised
By Ratziel San Juan | 12 hours ago
The present alarm means that as many as 18 responding fire trucks have been deployed to contain the fire.
Nation
fbfb
Adamson backtracks memo telling Chinese students to 'self-quarantine'
By Ratziel San Juan | 10 hours ago
"This Memorandum modifies the previous one released and we apologize for the misimpression it may have created."
Nation
fbfb
Lamitan schools reopen after decades of unrest
By John Unson | 8 hours ago
The operation of schools in three areas in Lamitan City made dormant for decades by conflicts are again normal since 2018,...
Nation
fbfb
8 police officials reshuffled
By Romina Cabrera | 1 day ago
Eight ranking officials of the Philippine National Police have been reshuffled, the PNP announced yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Crackdown on illegal gambling: PNP chief denies taking bribes
By Romina Cabrera | 1 day ago
Philippine National Police chief Gen. Archie Francisco Gamboa yesterday belied allegations that he was receiving bribe money...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
3 killed in Sulu Army camp shooting
By Roel Pareño | February 2, 2020 - 12:00am
An Army corporal was killed after he allegedly shot dead his two superior officers in a military camp in Barangay Liang, Patikul, Sulu on Friday night.
2 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
P8 million marijuana, guns seized in Ilocos Sur raids
By Raymund Catindig | February 2, 2020 - 12:00am
Marijuana plants with an estimated value of P8 million and firearms were recovered in raids in Sitio Palali, Barangay Licungan, Sugpon, Ilocos Sur on Friday.
2 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Magnitude 5.2 quake jolts Davao Sur
By Helen Flores | February 2, 2020 - 12:00am
A magnitude 5.2 earthquake hit Davao del Sur on Friday night.
2 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
2 drug suspects shot dead
By Ed Amoroso | February 2, 2020 - 12:00am
A ”high-value” drug suspect was killed in an alleged shootout with anti-narcotics agents in Calamba City, Laguna before dawn yesterday.
2 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Traffic enforcer slain in road rage shooting
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | February 2, 2020 - 12:00am
A traffic enforcer was shot dead in a road rage incident in Parañaque City yesterday morning.
2 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with