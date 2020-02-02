2 drug suspects shot dead

MANILA, Philippines — A ”high-value” drug suspect was killed in an alleged shootout with anti-narcotics agents in Calamba City, Laguna before dawn yesterday.

Jayvie Bayani, alias Diglo, 28, fired at police officers who tried to arrest him along the Batino-Calamba-Tagaytay Road in Barangay Barandal, Col. Eleazar Matta, Laguna police director, said.

Bayani was a member of the Fajardo drug ring, police said.

Virgilio Lozada, an alleged member of the Michael Divinagracia drug ring in Negros Occidental, was found dead in Bacolod City on Thursday.

Lozada’s hands were tied with a nylon rope and cable wire, according to Lt. Jonito Pastrana, Bacolod police Station 9 chief.

Placards that read “Gudbye shabu, Welcum Heaven or Hell, HVT ako” and “Ang kawatan sa Cebukaw, kamo sunod,” five grams of shabu and bullet shells for a caliber .45 pistol were recovered at the scene.