Traffic enforcer slain in road rage shooting
Ralph Edwin Villanueva (The Philippine Star) - February 2, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — A traffic enforcer was shot dead in a road rage incident in Parañaque City yesterday morning.

Armando Sabado, 47, was manning traffic to secure the participants of a fun run in front of the gate of Rotary Homes in Barangay La Huerta, police said.

Two unidentified persons riding a motorcycle wanted to pass through the road Sabado was manning, but the enforcer stopped them.

The back rider “got irked” and shot Sabado in the chest, police said. The two assailants sped away.

Police officers brought the victim to the Ospital ng Parañaque. Sabado died at around 7:30 a.m. while being treated.

Police are still investigating the incident.              

