NPA rebels surrender in Zamboanga Sibugay
Roel Pareño, Artemio Dumlao (The Philippine Star) - February 1, 2020 - 12:00am

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines  – A platoon of New People’s Army (NPA) rebels surrendered in Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay  on Thursday. Col. Leonel Nicolas, 102nd Army Brigade commander, said the 28 communist guerrillas turned over their firearms and explosives.

Nicolas said the surrenderees were with the Western Mindanao Regional Party Committee that operates in Zamboanga peninsula and Misamis Occidental. They were presented to the Regional Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict represented by Department of the Interior and Local Government director Mario Baterna and First Army Division chief Brig. Gen. Generoso Poño.

The surrenderees told military officials they were enticed to join the communist movement after NPA leaders promised to support their families.

“I was assured my family will receive monthly financial support. But the financial support they’ve promised did not reach our home,” Nicolas quoted one of the surrenderees.

He said the rebel returnees would receive financial and other assistance from the government under its Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program or E-CLIP.

Meanwhile, in Benguet, a member of the Kilusang Larangang Gerilya Marco surrendered to La Trinidad Mayor Romeo Salda and Cordillera police director Brig. Gen. Ephraim Dickson.

A certain Ka Wilang turned over his rifle, ammunition and a grenade.

Col. Elmer Ragay, Benguet police director, said Wilang is the third rebel who surrendered in Benguet in January.

