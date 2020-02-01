1 dead in Pangasinan road mishap

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
Eva Visperas (The Philippine Star) - February 1, 2020 - 12:00am

UMINGAN, Pangasinan, Philippines  – A motorcycle rider died when his vehicle collided with a bicycle in Barangay Sta. Maria in this town on Thursday.

Thomas Nosuelo, 61, was pronounced dead on arrival at the Umingan Community Hospital.

The companions of the victim, Jenny, 12, and Joval, 19, also surnamed Nosuelo, were wounded and brought to the same hospital for treatment.

The bicycle rider, Silverio Dasalla, 72, was also injured.                                                    

