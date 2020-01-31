NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
The Department of Public Works and Highways is set to continue between Jan. 31-Feb. 3, 2020 its reblocking and road repair activities along Epifanio de los Santos Avenue, as well as Quezon City roads.
The STAR/Boy Santos
LIST: EDSA, QC road reblocking, repairs on January 31 to February 3
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - January 31, 2020 - 5:37pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Public Works and Highways is set to continue over the weekend its reblocking and road repair activities along Epifanio de los Santos Avenue, as well as Quezon City roads.

DPWH National Capital Region Director Ador Canlas said the road rehabilitation works will start at 11:00 p.m. on Friday until 5:00 a.m. on Monday.

“Motorists are advised to take possible alternate routes to avoid expected build-up at construction areas,” the Public Works Department’s release on Friday read.

“All affected roads will be fully passable by 5 a.m. on Monday, February 3. Motorists are advised to avoid the said areas and use alternate routes instead.”

Here is the complete list of affected roads

Southbound

  • A. Bonifacio Avenue (SB) 7th Avenue to Sgt. Rivera Street (2nd lane from sidewalk)
  • EDSA: Bulacan Street to West Avenue (1st lane from sidewalk)
  • EDSA: Approach BP Tuazon flyover to approach A. Boni Serrano flyover (2nd lane from MRT Line)

Eastbound

  • General Luis Street Rebisco Road to Samote Street
  • Elliptical Road from Kalayaan Ave to Maharlika Street (7th lane from outer sidewalk)

Northbound

  • EDSA: After Aurora Boulevard to New York Street (3rd lane from sidewalk)
  • Katipunan Avenue/C5 after UP Town Center (3rd lane from the center island)

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS AND HIGHWAYS DPWH EDSA QUEZON CITY
