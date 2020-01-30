PNP: No special treatment for Parojinog

MANILA, Philippines — The hospital furlough given to former Ozamiz City vice mayor Nova Princess Parojinog in November 2018 was legal, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said yesterday.

PNP spokesman Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac said no special treatment was accorded to Parojinog when she was allowed to leave her detention cell at the Custodial Center at Camp Crame as they only followed a court order.

Banac said Parojinog’s lawyers were able to present an order from Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 95 Judge Edgardo Bellosilo, who allowed her to undergo a panoramic dental X-ray at the Medical City in Pasig on Nov. 12, 2018.

The PNP said no government funds were used during Parojinog’s hospital visit.

“She paid the medical bills at her own expense. She was out of her jail cell for only one hour and 10 minutes,” Banac said.

On Dec. 23, 2019, the Quezon City court also allowed Parojinog to visit her brother, Reynaldo Parojinog Jr., who is being held at the Metro Manila District Jail Annex 5 at Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig.

The siblings are detained on drug charges.

The Parojinogs were arrested during a raid on their house in Ozamiz City that left 15 persons dead in 2017.