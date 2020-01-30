NCRPO probes slay of 2 Chinese

MANILA, Philippines — The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) is looking into the killing of two Chinese men who were released from detention on Tuesday after being cleared of drug trafficking charges.

Wa Fan Hoi, 43, and Yu Cao, 40, were shot dead along with their Filipino driver Noel Galio in Barangay Upper Bicutan, Taguig by unidentified assailants.

NCRPO director Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas said Wa and Yu were arrested by the Eastern Police District in 2012 for alleged possession of over a kilo of shabu with an estimated street value of P6.8 million.

A police report showed that Wa and Yu had just left Camp Bagong Diwa and were in a Toyota Vios driven by Galio when four men on two motorcycles fired at them in front of the Department of Science and Technology building, which is near the police camp.

The victims were pronounced dead on arrival at the Taguig-Pateros District Hospital.

Police said two children who were with the victims suffered injuries and are recuperating at the Taguig Medical Center. Wa’s wife was unhurt in the attack.

Sinas said he ordered the Taguig police to check closed-circuit television footage in the area for possible leads.