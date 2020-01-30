6/58 lotto prize hits P158 million

MANILA, Philippines — The 6/58 Ultra Lotto’s jackpot is expected to soar to P158 million for tomorrow’s draw, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) announced yesterday.

Royina Garma, PCSO general manager, said nobody won the six-digit winning combination 26-51-36-37-41-57, which carried a prize of P153.166 million on Tuesday.

Eight bettors will receive P147,750 each after guessing five digits of the winning combination.

The online lottery is drawn every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday.