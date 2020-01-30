NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
Army’s Tabak Division appoints female battalion commander
Roel Pareño (The Philippine Star) - January 30, 2020 - 12:00am

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines – The Army’s First Infantry Division, also known as Tabak, has a female battalion commander and intelligence chief. 

Lt. Col. Janet Laurena took over as commander of the Headquarters and Headquarters Service Battalion (HHSBn) during a change of command ceremony held at Camp Sang-An in Labangan, Zamboanga del Sur on Tuesday. 

 The HHSBn is in charge of camp administration, security and personnel support for Tabak.

Laurena replaced Lt. Col. Norberto Agbay.

Agbay was designated acting chief of the Governance and Strategy Management Office of the division.

Laurena is a member of the Officer Candidate Course Class of 1997 and graduate of Command and General Staff Course Class of 2018 and Masters in Public Management major in Development and Security, a requirement for the post, according to Tabak commander Brig. Gen. Generoso Poño. 

“I am ready to face the challenges ahead. The lessons I have gained in the service on responsibility, duty, trust and loyalty... I will carry throughout my military career,” Laurena said as she acknowledged the trust and confidence of Tabak in designating her as the first female battalion commander of the HHSBn.

Meanwhile, Lt. Col. Noel Abello was appointed assistant chief for intelligence of Tabak. 

