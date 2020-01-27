NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
This file photo shows a hospital in Metro Manila. Manila City Hall on Monday, January 27, addressed rumors of a suspected coronavirus case in a hospital in the city. It was a case of community-acquired pneumonia, it said.
The STAR/Krizjohn Rosales, file
Rumored coronavirus case just pneumonia, Manila health department says
(Philstar.com) - January 27, 2020 - 9:35am

MANILA, Philippines — Manila City Hall on Monday said there is no confirmed case of the novel coronavirus (2019 nCoV) in Manila despite rumors spreading online.

In a statement Monday, the Manila Public Information Office said that Dr. Arnold Pangan, the city’s health officer, reported that the supposed case involved a 27-year-old Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator worker who arrived in the country on January 25.

The Chinese national was hospitalized at the Metropolitan Medical Center on Masangay Street in Binondo due to fever and cough.

"[Manila Health Department] Surveillance Team, in coordination with [Department of Health] surveillance, and as per investigation, patient has fever and cough but negative on history of travel to Wuhan, China, and no history of exposure to a host or positive case," Pangan said.

The POGO worker came from "Obei" in China, the Manila PIO said. Wuhan is the capital of Hubei province in China.

Pangan said the Chinese national was diagnosed with community-acquired pneumonia and is now "well" and "has no fever."

Moreno appeals to public: Do not share unconfirmed reports

Manila Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso meanwhile appealed to the public to refrain from spreading unconfirmed reports on social media to avoid adding to the anxiety over the deadly virus.

"Hindi ikinikibit-balikat ang sitwasyong ito. Be vigilant. Huwag kayong maiilang. Huwag muna masyadong mag-alala," Moreno said.

(We will not shrug this situation off. Be vigilant [but] don't worry to much)

Moreno told the public to follow government reports instead.

The Manila PIO said the "coronavirus scare on social media has apparently compelled several schools in the nation's capital to suspend classes" in the following schools:

  • Philippine Academy of Sakya
  • Saint Stephen’s High School
  • Saint Jude Catholic School
  • Chiang Kai Shek College - Padre Algue and Narra branches
  • Uno High School

The Manila mayor also told the public not to hesitate to go the nearest hospital or health clinic in case of cough or other symptoms.

"We are calling on all our barangays, our Manila Health Department is asking for cooperation by just being vigilant," Moreno added.

According to the latest report of the World Health Organization, there are a total of 2,014 cases of the novel coronavirus—almost all of them in China.

The virus was first detected in Wuhan, China last December. Philippine authorities have cancelled all flights from Wuhan, China to the country last week.

There are 29 confirmed cases outside China in 10 countries. — with reports from Agence France-Presse

