NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
SPECIAL COVERAGE: TAAL'S UNREST
OPERATION DAMAYAN
Baguio City councilors have proposed to collect fees from tourists.
Philstar.com/Rosette Adel
Baguio to collect tourist fees
Artemio Dumlao (Philstar.com) - January 24, 2020 - 4:08pm

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — The country's so-called Summer Capital would soon collect fees from tourists for the use of the city's environment and natural resources.

Baguio City councilors Maria Mylen Yaranon and Joel Alangsab proposed an Environmental User's Fee (EUF) system that could impact environmental management, development, and remediation.
 
“The increase of tourism and economic activities within the City of Baguio has intensified the risk of environmental degradation, destruction of our ecosystem, and an increase in land, air, and water pollution,” the ordinance stated.
 
Yaranon and Alangsab added that the proposed EUF will regulate the use of the city’s resources and will reduce pollution in many areas. The collected fees will defray the costs for waste management and environmental programs in the city.
 
Once approved, tourists will be required to pay P75 per head for their stay in identified sites/tourist destinations to be collected by authorized personnel. The city treasurer will be the principal collecting officer assisted by a collecting agent who will be appointed by the mayor.
 
The collected fees will go to the city’s general funds.

Under the ordinance, the city council will be tasked to periodically review the EUF system being guided by a study of technical information “in order to rationalize the rate of fees to be collected.” 

The proposal also introduces an incentive scheme where 10% of the net collection will be allocated to all the barangays. 

From the 10%, the 40% will be given to the host barangay where the tourist destination/site is located while the remaining 60% will be divided equally for all component barangays of the city. 

The barangays should allocate their EUF shares for their solid waste management and environmental programs in line with the solid waste and environmental management plan of the city.
 
Baguio residents will be exempted from paying EUF as long as they show proof of residency such as passport, community tax certificate, or voter’s ID, among others. Children below 7 years of age will also be exempted

Tourists who are persons with disability and senior citizens with ID’s will be entitled to 20% discount.

BAGUIO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
BIFF ambush in North Cotabato leaves soldier dead, another wounded
By John Unson | 9 hours ago
The BIFF has killed more than 20 off-duty soldiers and police officers in retaliatory attacks in the past four years.
Nation
fbfb
COA: Probe ex-MMDA chair
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 17 hours ago
The Commission on Audit has recommended that a former Metropolitan Metropolitan Manila Development Authority chairman be investigated...
Nation
fbfb
Missing French tourist found in Mt. Province ravine
By Artemio Dumlao | 1 day ago
A French tourist, who has been missing for a week, was found weak but alive at a ravine in Mt. Province Wednesday.
Nation
fbfb
Money dispute eyed in killing of ex-lawmaker Edgar Mendoza
1 day ago
Police identified Bilibid inmate Sherwin Sanchez Punzalan, Mendoza's client, as the mastermind of the crime.
Nation
fbfb
New PNP directorial staff chief named
By Emmanuel Tupas | January 24, 2020 - 12:00am
A former director of the Western Visayas police was promoted as chief of the directorial staff of the Philippine National Police.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
48 minutes ago
Troops seize 500 drums of smuggled fuel from boat off Tawi-Tawi
By Roel Pareño | 48 minutes ago
The troops intercepted the boat and found 500 drums of smuggled fuel during their board-and-search operation.
Nation
fbfb
17 hours ago
Makati donates P18 million to calamity-hit areas
By Ghio Ong | 17 hours ago
The city government of Makati would donate over P18 million to towns affected by the onslaught of Typhoon Tisoy and earthquakes...
Nation
fbfb
Aurora Boulevard closed for a week
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | January 24, 2020 - 12:00am
A portion of Aurora Boulevard in Cubao will be closed to traffic for a week starting tomorrow for the replacement of Light Rail Transit Line 2 elevator units.
17 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
4 Chinese held for kidnapping 3 compatriots
By Rey Galupo | January 24, 2020 - 12:00am
Four Chinese men were arrested for allegedly kidnapping three of their compatriots in Manila last week, the National Bureau of Investigation said yesterday.
17 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
31 women rescued from Makati bar
By Ghio Ong | January 24, 2020 - 12:00am
Thirty-one women were rescued from a bar that allegedly operated as a prostitution den in Makati City on Wednesday night.
17 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with