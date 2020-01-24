NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
SPECIAL COVERAGE: TAAL'S UNREST
OPERATION DAMAYAN
BIFF ambush in North Cotabato leaves soldier dead, another wounded
John Unson (Philstar.com) - January 24, 2020 - 8:14am

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Security officials believe members of the Dawlah Islamiyah, also called the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters, are behind the murder of an off-duty and the wounding of another in Midsayap town in North Cotabato on Thursday.

PFC Meljay Bernal and his companion, Cpl. Earl Tabaranza, both of the 34th Infantry Battalion, were riding a motorcycle to the town proper of Midsayap from their base in an interior area of the town when they were attacked.

Police Lt. Col. John Calinga, chief of the Midsayap municipal police, said Friday that Bernal died on the spot.

The wounded Tabaranza was immediately rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Army and police intelligence units are certain hitmen from the BIFF are responsible for the ambush.

The group has killed more than 20 off-duty soldiers and police officers in retaliatory attacks in the past four years.

The Dawlah Islamiya also has a reputation for bombing non-military targets, including commercial establishments, in response to military operations against them.

BANGSAMO­RO ISLAMIC FREEDOM FIGHTERS DAWLAH ISLAMIYAH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
New PNP directorial staff chief named
By Emmanuel Tupas | January 24, 2020 - 12:00am
A former director of the Western Visayas police was promoted as chief of the directorial staff of the Philippine National Police.
Nation
fbfb
31 women rescued from Makati bar
By Ghio Ong | January 24, 2020 - 12:00am
Thirty-one women were rescued from a bar that allegedly operated as a prostitution den in Makati City on Wednesday night.
Nation
fbfb
Missing French tourist found in Mt. Province ravine
By Artemio Dumlao | 18 hours ago
A French tourist, who has been missing for a week, was found weak but alive at a ravine in Mt. Province Wednesday.
Nation
fbfb
Money dispute eyed in killing of ex-lawmaker Edgar Mendoza
21 hours ago
Police identified Bilibid inmate Sherwin Sanchez Punzalan, Mendoza's client, as the mastermind of the crime.
Nation
fbfb
Aurora Boulevard closed for a week
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | January 24, 2020 - 12:00am
A portion of Aurora Boulevard in Cubao will be closed to traffic for a week starting tomorrow for the replacement of Light Rail Transit Line 2 elevator units.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
10 hours ago
‘Ex-Batangas lawmaker drugged, stabbed to death’
By Emmanuel Tupas | 10 hours ago
Former Batangas second district congressman Edgar Mendoza and his two companions were drugged and stabbed to death before...
Nation
fbfb
10 hours ago
5 hurt in Manila blaze
By Emmanuel Tupas | 10 hours ago
Five people were injured and at least 120 families lost their homes after a fire broke out in a residential area in Tondo,...
Nation
fbfb
10 hours ago
POGO workers feared to carry China virus
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 10 hours ago
A village in Parañaque City yesterday raised concern over the possible spread of a viral illness from China through...
Nation
fbfb
10 hours ago
Motorcycle taxi pilot run extension eyed
By Edu Punay | 10 hours ago
The government’s pilot study on motorcycle taxi services may be extended beyond its three-month period and even expanded...
Nation
fbfb
10 hours ago
COA: Probe ex-MMDA chair
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 10 hours ago
The Commission on Audit has recommended that a former Metropolitan Metropolitan Manila Development Authority chairman be investigated...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with