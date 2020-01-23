Missing French tourist found in Mt. Province ravine

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — A French tourist, who has been missing for a week, was found weak but alive at a ravine in Mt. Province Wednesday.

French national Francioly Jacques, 70, was reported missing after he failed to return at a local inn he was staying at in Barlig town Monday last week.

Local police said after checking in at the Halfway Inn and Restaurant, the French tourist left for sight-seeing but failed to return.

Inn manager Edelwina Pakurao Manonggit told police Tuesday that Jacques had not returned since he left for sight-seeing.

This prompted the local government of Barlig to start a search and rescue operation with local tour guides and civilian volunteers.

Search and rescue that started Wednesday morning went on three directions – going to Barangay Pula in Banaue, Ifugao; Sitio Ammiw and Sitio Sicling in Barangay Latang , Barlig.

On Wednesday afternoon, tour guide Shadrack Cablog called the Barlig tourism office, informing them that Jacques was found at a ravine at Sitio Sikling in Barangay Latang .

The French tourist was very weak and badly needed medical attention.

Rescuers brought Jacques to the town proper after a five-hour hike and rushed him to the Barlig District Hospital.

He is scheduled to be referred to Luis Hora Memorial Regional Hospital for further medication after his condition has stabilized, Barlig police said.