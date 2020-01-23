NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
Police Regional Office-7 covers the Central Visayas and has its headquarters in Cebu City.
PRO-7 Facebook page
3 Central Visayas cop officials face probe for playing golf on weekday
(Philstar.com) - January 23, 2020 - 10:40am

MANILA, Philippines — Three high-ranking police officials from the Central Visayas have been relieved from duty for playing golf during the work week, Police Gen. Archie Francisco Gamboa, chief of the Philippine National Police, said in a press briefing Thursday.

He said the three police officials had committed a "flagrant violation of a specific directive, an act that constitutes grave misconduct."

Gamboa said Police Col. Dennis Artil, and Police Lieutenant Colonels Richard Ba-dang and Glenn Mayam have been ordered to report to the Personnel Holding and Accounting Unit at the national headquarters in Camp Crame, Quezon City pending investigation.

The website of Police Regional Office-7 lists Artil as chief of the Regional Comptrollership Division.

"Strike One na si regional director PRO-7," Gamboa said as he reminded commanders of regional offices and national support units of the directive.

Gamboa announced the policy last October, when he was designated officer-in-charge of the PNP. He is quoted in a Rappler report as saying the ban on golf during the weekday covers "the officer-in-charge down to the lowest mammal in the Philippine National Police."

He said that since he has officially been appointed as PNP chief, he is "vested with greater authority to implement the program of internal cleansing and organizational reform even with iron fists if it will be necessary."

ARCHIE FRANCISCO GAMBOA PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
