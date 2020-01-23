NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
Ligaya Drive in Tagaytay is seen being locked down by police Jan. 22, 2020. Ligaya Drive is one of the routes to get to Talisay, Laurel and Agoncillo towns in Batangas from Tagaytay.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Classes resume in colleges, universities outside Taal danger zone
(Philstar.com) - January 23, 2020 - 10:12am

No classes in primary, secondary schools

MANILA, Philippines — The provincial government of Batangas declared that classes will resume in colleges and universities outside the 14-kilometer danger zone of Taal Volcano Thursday.

In a memo released Wednesday, Batangas Gov. Hermilando Mandanas said the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has given clearance to resume classes for all students under the Commission on Higher Education.

This covers all colleges, universities and Technical Education and Skills Development Authority schools outside the danger zone.

However, classes in primary and secondary schools will remain suspended while Alert Level 4 is raised.

"Announcement will be made when the classes in the primary and secondary levels will be resumed," Mandanas said.

Last Sunday, the provincial government released a memo declaring that classes in all levels in Batangas will remain suspended as long as Alert Level 4 is in effect over Taal Volcano.

This was upon the recommendation of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

As of Thursday morning, Phivolcs said Alert Level 4 remains in effect over the volcano, which means that hazardous explosive eruption is still possible within hours to days.

"Activity in the Main Crater in the past 24 hours has been characterized by weak to moderate emission of white steam-laden plumes 50 to 500 meters high from the Main Crater that drifted southwest," the state seismic network said. — Patricia Lourdes Viray

As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: January 23, 2020 - 8:29am

Get updates as Phivolcs issues warnings over Taal Volcano's unrest. (Main photo by AFP/Bullit Marquez)

January 23, 2020 - 8:29am

Phivolcs has observed weak to moderate emission of steam-laden plumes of from 50 to 500 meters high over the past 24 hours, it says Thursday, adding sulfur dioxide emission has been at a lower 141 tons a day.

Phivolcs on Wednesday said sulfur dioxide emission of Taal had gone down to an average of 153 tons per day from the previously recorded average of 344 tons. Sulfur dioxide is a colorless gas that irritates skin, eyes, nose and throat.

"The Philippine Seismic Network plotted a total of 731 volcanic earthquakes since 1 PM, January 12, 2020. One hundred seventy-six  of these registered at magnitudes M1.2-M4.1 and were felt at Intensities I-V," it says.

"Since 5 a.m. on January 22, 2020 until 5 a.m. today (Thursday), there were six volcanic earthquakes plotted that registered at magnitudes M1.5-M3.4 with no felt event," it also says.

January 22, 2020 - 5:01pm

State volcanologists say there was no ash emission in Taal Volcano since 5 a.m. Wednesday but a hazardous eruption is still possible.

"However, unconsolidated ash blanketing Taal Volcano has been remobilized and transported by strong low-level winds towards southwest (SW), affecting the towns of Lemery and Agoncillo," says Phivolcs in its 4 p.m. advisory. 

Alert Level 4 remains in effect over Taal, which means a hazardous explosive eruption may still happen. 

January 22, 2020 - 2:22pm

The US government donates P5.1 million to help the victims of the Taal Volcano unrest. 

US Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim visits a school serving as an evacuation center in Nasugbu, Batangas and distributes supplies to the evacuees.

“I’m inspired by the strength and resilience of these families who faced such devastation and loss following the volcanic eruption," Kim says.

"As friends, partners, and allies to the Philippines, we will continue to support our Philippine government counterparts as they work to address the needs of those communities most affected by the eruption,” he adds.

January 22, 2020 - 1:29pm

The Tanauan-Talisay-Tagaytay and Talisay-Laurel-Agoncillo roads are still closed to traffic, the Department of Public Works and Highways says in an advisory.

It says the lockdown was implemented on the advice of the local government units.

"As a safety precaution for personnel, clearing of ashfall, hauling of ashes, and pruning of trees on road sections are being implemented outside the 14-kilometer radius danger zone while clearing operations in areas within the danger zone were temporarily suspended," DPWH also says.

It says 499 DPWH personnel and 103 pieces of equipment have been deployed by district engineering offices of Calabarzon to assist in relief operarions, including in the transport of goods to evacuation centers.

January 22, 2020 - 9:16am

The Philippine Institute for Volcanology and Seismology is studying a seeming decrease in volcanic activity on Taal, noting the volcanic earthquakes there have been diminishing.

"But that doesn't mean we will be complacent. This means the magma has passed through, but what will happen to the magma that has already collected? That is our question," Phivolcs' Volcano Monitoring and Eruption Prediction Division head Antonia Bornas says in Filipino on CNN Philippines.

She says the lockdown in high-risk areas remain in place. 

Alert Level 4 is still up.

