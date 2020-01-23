Classes resume in colleges, universities outside Taal danger zone

No classes in primary, secondary schools
MANILA, Philippines — The provincial government of Batangas declared that classes will resume in colleges and universities outside the 14-kilometer danger zone of Taal Volcano Thursday.
In a memo released Wednesday, Batangas Gov. Hermilando Mandanas said the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has given clearance to resume classes for all students under the Commission on Higher Education.
This covers all colleges, universities and Technical Education and Skills Development Authority schools outside the danger zone.
However, classes in primary and secondary schools will remain suspended while
"
Last Sunday, the provincial government released a memo declaring that classes in all levels in Batangas will remain suspended as long as Alert Level 4 is in effect over Taal Volcano.
This was upon the recommendation of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.
As of Thursday morning,
"Activity in the Main Crater in the past 24 hours has
Get updates as Phivolcs issues warnings over Taal Volcano's unrest. (Main photo by AFP/Bullit Marquez)
Phivolcs has observed weak to moderate emission of steam-laden plumes of from 50 to 500 meters high over the past 24 hours, it says Thursday, adding sulfur dioxide emission has been at a lower 141 tons a day.
Phivolcs on Wednesday said sulfur dioxide emission of Taal had gone down to an average of 153 tons per day from the previously recorded average of 344 tons. Sulfur dioxide is a colorless gas that irritates skin, eyes, nose and throat.
"The Philippine Seismic Network plotted a total of 731 volcanic earthquakes since 1 PM, January 12, 2020. One hundred seventy-six of these registered at magnitudes M1.2-M4.1 and were felt at Intensities I-V," it says.
"Since 5 a.m. on January 22, 2020 until 5 a.m. today (Thursday), there were six volcanic earthquakes plotted that registered at magnitudes M1.5-M3.4 with no felt event," it also says.
State volcanologists say there was no ash emission in Taal Volcano since 5 a.m. Wednesday but a hazardous eruption is still possible.
"However, unconsolidated ash blanketing Taal Volcano has been remobilized and transported by strong low-level winds towards southwest (SW), affecting the towns of Lemery and Agoncillo," says Phivolcs in its 4 p.m. advisory.
Alert Level 4 remains in effect over Taal, which means a hazardous explosive eruption may still happen.
The US government donates P5.1 million to help the victims of the Taal Volcano unrest.
US Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim visits a school serving as an evacuation center in Nasugbu, Batangas and distributes supplies to the evacuees.
“I’m inspired by the strength and resilience of these families who faced such devastation and loss following the volcanic eruption," Kim says.
"As friends, partners, and allies to the Philippines, we will continue to support our Philippine government counterparts as they work to address the needs of those communities most affected by the eruption,” he adds.
The Tanauan-Talisay-Tagaytay and Talisay-Laurel-Agoncillo roads are still closed to traffic, the Department of Public Works and Highways says in an advisory.
It says the lockdown was implemented on the advice of the local government units.
"As a safety precaution for personnel, clearing of ashfall, hauling of ashes, and pruning of trees on road sections are being implemented outside the 14-kilometer radius danger zone while clearing operations in areas within the danger zone were temporarily suspended," DPWH also says.
It says 499 DPWH personnel and 103 pieces of equipment have been deployed by district engineering offices of Calabarzon to assist in relief operarions, including in the transport of goods to evacuation centers.
The Philippine Institute for Volcanology and Seismology is studying a seeming decrease in volcanic activity on Taal, noting the volcanic earthquakes there have been diminishing.
"But that doesn't mean we will be complacent. This means the magma has passed through, but what will happen to the magma that has already collected? That is our question," Phivolcs' Volcano Monitoring and Eruption Prediction Division head Antonia Bornas says in Filipino on CNN Philippines.
She says the lockdown in high-risk areas remain in place.
Alert Level 4 is still up.
- Latest
- Trending