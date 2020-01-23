Classes resume in colleges, universities outside Taal danger zone

No classes in primary, secondary schools

MANILA, Philippines — The provincial government of Batangas declared that classes will resume in colleges and universities outside the 14-kilometer danger zone of Taal Volcano Thursday.

In a memo released Wednesday, Batangas Gov. Hermilando Mandanas said the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has given clearance to resume classes for all students under the Commission on Higher Education.

This covers all colleges, universities and Technical Education and Skills Development Authority schools outside the danger zone.

However, classes in primary and secondary schools will remain suspended while Alert Level 4 is raised .

" Announcement will be made when the classes in the primary and secondary levels will be resumed ," Mandanas said.

Last Sunday, the provincial government released a memo declaring that classes in all levels in Batangas will remain suspended as long as Alert Level 4 is in effect over Taal Volcano.

This was upon the recommendation of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

As of Thursday morning, Phivolcs said Alert Level 4 remains in effect over the volcano, which means that hazardous explosive eruption is still possible within hours to days.