Couple nabbed with P3.4M in shabu in Cotabato City buy-bust

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Anti-narcotics agents seized P3.4 million worth of shabu from a couple in a sting operation in Cotabato City on Wednesday afternoon.

The sting that led to the arrest of Joharie Adam Talib and wife, Rahma, was carried out by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and the Cotabato City Police Office.

The two were frisked and cuffed after they handed over half a kilo of shabu to CIDG and PDEA personnel disguised as drug users near the Cotabato City plaza.

In a statement Thursday, PDEA-BARMM said the Talibs' relatives and friends had given them information on the couple's drug trafficking.

The Talibs are now in the custody of PDEA-BARMM and face charges under the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

Cotabato City Mayor Cynthia Guiani-Sayadi lauded the law enforcement units for the arrest of the couple and the seizure of shabu.