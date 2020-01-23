NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
One Meralco Foundation set up solar-powered mobile charging stations at an evacuation center in Alfonso, Cavite.
Photo Release
One Meralco Foundation offers free charging, food packs to Taal Volcano evacuaees
(Philstar.com) - January 23, 2020 - 2:00pm

BATANGAS, Philippines — To ensure that affected families’ mobile devices are constantly powered, One Meralco Foundation (OMF), the corporate social responsibility arm of the Manila Electric Company (Meralco), set up its solar-powered mobile charging stations at an evacuation center in Alfonso, Cavite.

There, around 3,000 families affected by the Taal Volcano eruption are currently taking shelter. Mobile power stations will also be deployed in other evacuation centers in the coming days.

The foundation also distributed food packs to the evacuees who had to leave their homes after one of the most active volcanoes in the Philippines erupted on January 12. These families are mostly from the nearby municipalities of Laurel, Talisay, Agoncillo, and Lemery in Batangas.

Relief packs for the benefit of the eruption victims were distributed by Meralco employees.
Photo Release

In partnership with Meralco's business centers and sectors in the province, OMF sent on Tuesday another batch of relief packs benefiting more than a thousand families staying at the Batangas Sports Complex in Batangas City, the City Evacuation Center, and the PUP Gymnasium in Sto. Tomas, Batangas.

Meralco employees took part in the operations by preparing and distributing relief packs and raising funds to benefit more families, especially since the volcano is still not showing signs of slowing down.

 

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored post. 

