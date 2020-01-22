NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
SPECIAL COVERAGE: TAAL'S UNREST
OPERATION DAMAYAN
Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto said the decision to regularize the 53 workers is devoid of politics.
Vico Sotto, Twitter account
Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto regularizes 53 long-time contractual city hall workers
(Philstar.com) - January 22, 2020 - 2:58pm

MANILA, Philippines — Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto announced that long-time contractual City Hall employees are now engaged in as regular workers.

Fifty-three workers of Pasig City Hall who have been working as casual employees will not worry about the renewal of their contracts as administrations change.

In a Facebook post, Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto said that earlier this week, 53 workers have been regularized, some have been employed for more than two decades.

“All of them qualified, and more than that, have been casual employees of the City Hall for more than 20 years,” the mayor shared in Filipino.

Sotto narrated that during the campaign season, he said that ordinary local government employees should be kept away from politics.

“Before, they were threatened that who they voted for will be seen, and their [contracts] will not be renewed if they side with the ‘enemy,’” the neophyte mayor said.

“Now, this kind of intimidation has stopped,” Sotto said. He added that they have started regularizing qualified city hall staff “for security and dignity in work.”

He also posted a photo of him with Roberto Rodrigo, a contractual employee of the city hall for more than 43 years. Sotto said that Rodrigo is now a permanent employee of the Pasig City Hall.

Sotto said the decision to employ them as regular workers is devoid of politics. “We are killing patronage in government,” he added. – Kristine Joy Patag

PASIG CITY VICO SOTTO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
SAF commando found dead in car
By Ed Amoroso | January 22, 2020 - 12:00am
A Special Action Force commando was found dead in his car in Barangay Mabalanoy, San Juan, Batangas on Monday.
Nation
fbfb
198 cops’ vehicles tagged in PNP crackdown
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 16 hours ago
A total of 198 vehicles parked in regional and district camps of the National Capital Region Police Office were cited for...
Nation
fbfb
Briton arrested for cursing at cops
By Emmanuel Tupas | January 22, 2020 - 12:00am
A British national was arrested after he hurled profanities at police officers in Barangay Pasong Puti, Quezon City at past midnight yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Chinese tourist dies as boat capsizes in Boracay
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
A Chinese tourist died after an island-hopping boat capsized in the waters off Boracay Island on Tuesday, the Philippine Coast...
Nation
fbfb
Travel agency probed over fake visas for 7 Chinese
By Evelyn Macairan | January 22, 2020 - 12:00am
The Bureau of Immigration (BI) recently suspended a travel agency while it is under investigation for allegedly duplicating the visas of seven Chinese.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
CHR to probe slay of ex-Bulacan mayor, village chief
By Janvic Mateo | January 22, 2020 - 12:00am
The Commission on Human Rights will conduct a parallel probe into the killing of a former vice mayor and a barangay chairman in Bulacan.
16 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Boat capsizes off Boracay; Chinese tourist dies
By Evelyn Macairan | January 22, 2020 - 12:00am
A Chinese tourist died while 27 others were rescued when a boat capsized in the waters off Boracay yesterday.
16 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Man hacks to death wife, son in Basilan
By Roel Pareño | January 22, 2020 - 12:00am
A man said to be suffering from depression allegedly killed his wife and son and wounded his two other children in a hacking incident in Tipo-Tipo, Basilan on Monday, police said.
16 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
2 Bukidnon village execs gunned down
By Gerry Lee Gorit | January 22, 2020 - 12:00am
Two barangay councilmen were shot dead in Bukidnon on Monday.
16 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
2 massacre suspects plead not guilty
By Janvic Mateo | January 22, 2020 - 12:00am
Two suspects recently arrested for their alleged involvement in the 2009 Maguindanao massacre pleaded not guilty yesterday to 58 counts of murder filed against them.
16 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with