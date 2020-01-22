Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto regularizes 53 long-time contractual city hall workers

MANILA, Philippines — Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto announced that long-time contractual City Hall employees are now engaged in as regular workers.

Fifty-three workers of Pasig City Hall who have been working as casual employees will not worry about the renewal of their contracts as administrations change.

In a Facebook post, Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto said that earlier this week, 53 workers have been regularized, some have been employed for more than two decades.

“All of them qualified, and more than that, have been casual employees of the City Hall for more than 20 years,” the mayor shared in Filipino.

Sotto narrated that during the campaign season, he said that ordinary local government employees should be kept away from politics.

“Before, they were threatened that who they voted for will be seen, and their [contracts] will not be renewed if they side with the ‘enemy,’” the neophyte mayor said.

“Now, this kind of intimidation has stopped,” Sotto said. He added that they have started regularizing qualified city hall staff “for security and dignity in work.”

He also posted a photo of him with Roberto Rodrigo, a contractual employee of the city hall for more than 43 years. Sotto said that Rodrigo is now a permanent employee of the Pasig City Hall.

Sotto said the decision to employ them as regular workers is devoid of politics. “We are killing patronage in government,” he added. – Kristine Joy Patag