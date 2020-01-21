NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
Personnel of the Philippine Coast Guard Sub-Station in Boracay rescue Chinese tourist passengers and three crew members of an island hopping motorbanca that capsized along the vicinity waters off Barangay Balabag, Boracay Island Tuesday.
PCG/Released
Chinese tourist dies as boat capsizes in Boracay
Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - January 21, 2020 - 3:30pm

MANILA, Philippines — A Chinese tourist died after an island-hopping boat capsized in the waters off Boracay Island on Tuesday, the Philippine Coast Guard said.

The PCG Sub-Station on Boracay was able to rescue 23 Chinese tourist passengers, as well as two Filipino tour guides and three crewmembers of the boat.

According to a report from the PCG, motorbanca "Jocelyn 1" capsized after encountering strong winds that broke the boat's outrigger on Tuesday morning.

The PCG brought three female passegers who needed medical assistance to the nearest hospital. They were eventually declared safe and in good condition after regaining consciousness.

The three passengers were identified as Lu Kuaile, 11, Gao Yue, 24, and Luo Meimei, 60.

The rescuers, however, failed to revive a female passenger they identified as Hongfang Kuai, 45, despite attempting cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

The PCG said the other rescued tourists and crew members are safe and in good condition.

