NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
SPECIAL COVERAGE: TAAL'S UNREST
OPERATION DAMAYAN
A general view shows vehicles covered in ash by the eruption of the Taal volcano, near Agoncillo on Jan. 20, 2020. Decimated fish, scarred coffee plants and vanished tourists: the Taal volcano eruption in the Philippines has inflicted significant damage on the livelihoods of tens of thousands and is expected to cause more.
Ed Jones/AFP
Taal eruption: Total lockdown still up but Batangas mayors can enforce window hours
Arnell Ozaeta (Philstar.com) - January 20, 2020 - 4:50pm

BATANGAS — Batangas Gov. Hermilando Mandanas stood firm on the implementation of a lockdown in towns affected by Taal Volcano's eruption but said mayors could decide if they would implement window hours when their respective constituents could temporarily return. 

"From the start, I'm for the implementation of a total lockdown on all gravely affected areas, it all depends now on the mayors if they will allow their constituents to go to their houses in window hours," Mandanas said.

"Ang sa akin ay total lockdown. Now, if the mayors allow them, then it's their responsibility," he added

Implementing window hours would allow residents to retrieve their belongings and livestock amid a looming "hazardous explosive eruption" of the volcano as Alert Level 4 remains.

Asked if there's a possibility of confusion among the police and military if the governor orders a total lockdown while allowing the implementation of window hours, the mayor said there would be none.

"No, there will be no misunderstanding here. The police on the ground is under the supervision of the mayors, therefore they should follow whatever the mayors order them to do. They (mayors) should know best for the safety of their constituent," Mandanas said

Mandanas admitted that he, too, asked permission from the mayors, saying that he asked the mayor of Taal to allow his cousin to be buried in their municipal cemetery despite the hoisting of Alert Level 4.

"There's always an exemption, but you should always be ready to take all the responsibility, whatever happens," he said.

Mandanas earlier allowed the workers of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines to clean dust and debris from their power lines. 

"Pinayagan ko ang NGCP kasi apektado ang 60% ng power sa Luzon dahil dito sa Batangas nanggagaling ang malaking porsyento ng power sa Luzon," he said.

Amid looming eruption, Talisay vice mayor wants residents to return

Meanwhile, despite being inside the 14 km danger zone, the vice mayor of Talisay town in Batangas is encouraging residents to return to their homes and start cleaning up.

Vice Mayor Charlie Natanauan said he in fact already went home to their house inside the municipality where he has lived all his life because he believes the volcano is calming down.

“Noong 1965 malakas noon, may lava pero ngayon gabok lang. Ibig sabihin sumingaw lang after 50 years. Ang prediction naman ng Phivolcs ay gunaw. Kung malakas ito dapat nag produce ng malaking hukay, pero hindi nag produce ng lava dahil mahina ang heat. Sa aking pananaw, opinion. Scientist sila (Phivolcs) pero wala naman naka-detect noong pumutok ah,” he said.

He said he would allow residents to return to their homes so they could start clearing up and return to their normal lives despite warnings from other authorities that he might be held liable under the law.

“Hinihikayat ko nga bumalik na kayo at maglinis. E di kasuhan nila ako pag pumutok at kasama na rin naman ako sa mga mamamatay. Kaya ga nilang kupkupin ang populasyon naming 70,000 sa mahabang panahon? Lasa ko’y hindi, ang iba nga ay nagugutom na,” he lamented.

He said 30% of their local economy has been affected by the threat but their fish cages in Talisay have not been damaged.

“Ang naapektuhan sa Agoncillo at yung talagang sa harap ng bulkan dahil sa net nila sumama ang mga grabita, pag napuno ang net lulubog kasama ang isda. Sa amin kakaunti at alikabok lang kaya hindi lumubog ang net,” Natanauan said.

He also assured the public that it is safe to eat tilapia from the lake.

“Hindi ako naniniwala na hindi ligtas kainin, buhay nga hinuli, kami nga ngayon ay nag-iihaw ng huli. Ang tilapia nga naka-survive, e ang tao pa. Kung nakakain ng sulfur (ang tilapia) e di patay na lahat,” he added.

Less than a week since the Department of Health issued a warning against consuming fish from Taal Lake, the Department of Agriculture announced that fish samples were actually safe to eat amid Taal Volcano's unrest.

According to the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources on Sunday night, laboratory analyses for water and fish samples "revealed that consumption of fish from Taal Lake is safe, but it must be confined to those that are fresh and caught alive."

The department also cautioned the public that any fish caught in the lake must first have their internal organs removed and should be washed and cooked thoroughly.

Fisherfolk group urges authorities to conduct a comprehensive study.

TAAL VOLCANO ERUPTION 2020
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
2 feuding Maguindanao clans agree to end 'rido'
By John Unson | 9 hours ago
The rival Guiaman and Guiamalon families have forged an agreement to end the feud and to live as good neighbors to each ...
Nation
fbfb
4 Chinese nabbed for foiled kidnap
By Ghio Ong | January 20, 2020 - 12:00am
Four Chinese men tagged in the foiled kidnapping of a Filipina were apprehended in Makati over the weekend.
Nation
fbfb
High sugar prices blamed on shipping cartels
January 20, 2020 - 12:00am
Sugar producers on Negros Island are blaming shipping cartels for the high prices of sugar.
Nation
fbfb
1 killed in Laguna shooting
By Emmanuel Tupas | January 20, 2020 - 12:00am
A tattoo artist was killed while his companion was injured in a shooting incident in Mabitac, Laguna yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Complaints mount vs colorum courier firms
By Rainier Allan Ronda | January 20, 2020 - 12:00am
Complaints against the alleged malpractices committed by unregistered or colorum courier services continued to mount amid calls for investigation on how these companies are being allowed to operate without the necessary...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
18 hours ago
P68 million shabu in Chinese tea bags seized in Pasay
By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
Around P68 million worth of shabu believed to have been smuggled into the country by the Chinese-run Golden Triangle drug...
Nation
fbfb
18 hours ago
Arson suspect in Tondo surrenders
By Rey Galupo | 18 hours ago
A 48-year-old mason tagged in an arson that killed six persons, including three minors, in Tondo, Manila last week surrendered...
Nation
fbfb
18 hours ago
Senate starts probe on motorcycle taxi regulation today
By Paolo Romero | 18 hours ago
The Senate committee on public services starts today its inquiry into the move of the Land Transportation Franchising and...
Nation
fbfb
18 hours ago
Quezon City to donate mother’s milk to Taal evacuees
By Romina Cabrera | 18 hours ago
Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte has tapped the city’s Human Milk Bank to help mothers displaced by the eruption of Taal...
Nation
fbfb
18 hours ago
Quezon City eyes extension of tax payment deadline
By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte is asking the city council to extend the deadline for payment of taxes from Jan. 20 to Feb....
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with