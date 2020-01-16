NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
SPECIAL COVERAGE: TAAL'S UNREST
OPERATION DAMAYAN
File photo shows Payatas landfill.
The STAR/Boy Santos, File
After nearly 20 years, court finds Quezon City liable for Payatas tragedy
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - January 16, 2020 - 12:47pm

MANILA, Philippines — A local court found the Quezon City government liable for the garbage dump collapse in Payatas, nearly two decades after the tragedy that buried more than 200 people alive.

The Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 97, in a 133-page decision, said the Quezon City government’s negligence was the proximate cause of the Payatas trash slide.

"The negligence of the city government of Quezon City in failing to maintain an adequate and suitable facility for solid waste disposal, as well as in allowing the heaps of garbage to rise to such immense height, was the proximate cause of the loss of lives and properties," Acting Presiding Judge Marilou Runes-Tamang said in the decision dated October 30, but that was only released Thursday.

Proximate cause, in Philippine judisprudence, is "that which, in natural and continuous sequence, unbroken by any efficient intervening cause, produces injury, and without which the result would not have occurred."

Judge Runes-Tumang added: “As pointed out by the plaintiffs, the dangerous physical condition of the Payatas dumpsite could have been avoided had the city government of Quezon City managed the dumpsite in a manner that would minimize the adverse effects of the dumping operations on people and communities nearby.”

The court ordered that the Quezon City government pay plaintiffs, who are the legal heirs of the 56 victims, the following damages:

  • 50,000 in temperate damages per deceased victim
  • P50,000 in moral damages per deceased victim
  • P10,000 in exemplary or corrective damages per victim

It also ordered the Quezon City government to pay the plaintiffs P100,000 in attorney’s fees.

Private firms, MMDA cleared

The court, however, dismissed the case against Tofemi Realty Corporation and Meteor Company Inc., Ren Transport and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority.

It cleared Tofemi and Meteor because their role was limited to owning the lot and renting it to the Quezon City government for dumpsite and Ren Transport—one of the many garbage haulers to the dumpsite—because it did not have “exclusive and uninterrupted use of the properties.”

MMDA was cleared because there is no evidence that it had the authority to control, supervise and manage the dumpsite.

More than 200 people were killed in the July 10, 2000 trash slide in Barangay Lupang Pangako, while more than 655 families were rendered homeless because of the incident.

The disaster prompted the city government to shut down the dump. But it was reopened a few weeks later after then Mayor Ismael Mathay Jr. said it needed to reopen to prevent an epidemic of illness due to uncollected garbage.

 

PAYATAS DUMPSITE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Two students die in accident after delivering relief goods in Batangas
By Arnell Ozaeta | 1 day ago
Two students of De La Salle Lipa died after a tragic car accident along the national highway in San Jose Batangas early Tuesday...
Nation
fbfb
Court wants Chavit Singson's 'trolls' arrested
By Artemio Dumlao | 1 day ago
A court hearing cyberlibel complaints in Abra and Ilocos provinces wants two alleged “trolls” of a well-known...
Nation
fbfb
NBI files new raps vs Kerwin, police coddlers
13 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation yesterday filed new charges against self-confessed drug lord Kerwin Espinosa and nine...
Nation
fbfb
LIST: Barangays in Batangas ordered to conduct mandatory evacuation
By Rosette Adel | 22 hours ago
DILG released a list of Batangas barangays where residents are advised to immediately conduct mandatory evacuations.
Nation
fbfb
4 Batangas towns placed on lockdown due to Taal unrest
By Arnell Ozaeta | 16 hours ago
Police said they are implementing the lockdown to keep people away from danger.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
Sponsored
1 hour ago
One Meralco Foundation offers free charging, food packs to Taal Volcano evacuaees
1 hour ago
One Meralco Foundation spearheads relief operations following Taal Volcation eruption in Batangas.
Nation
fbfb
1 hour ago
DENR notes unhealthy air in Pateros, Northern Caloocan
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
The latest air quality update from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) shows a marked deterioration...
Nation
fbfb
2 hours ago
Batangas City skips fiesta to help Taal Volcano-affected towns
By Rosette Adel | 2 hours ago
According to the Batangas City website, the fiesta is held every January in honor of the Sto. Niño, the city's pa...
Nation
fbfb
13 hours ago
150,000 households still without power — DOE
By Danessa Rivera | 13 hours ago
Power has yet to be restored in parts of Batangas, Cavite and Laguna as ashfall from Taal Volcano’s eruption affected...
Nation
fbfb
13 hours ago
14 caught in Metro Manila drug stings
By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
At least 14 persons were arrested and more than P1.2 million worth of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu seized in separate...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with