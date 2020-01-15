Divisoria roads to be closed from January 17 to 19 for Sto. Niño feast

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso on Wednesday said that some roads in Divisoria would be closed from January 17 to 19 in light of the upcoming Sto. Niño Festival.

Moreno said these areas would be needed by the city government as it gears up for the feast of Sto. Niño, the Roman Catholic title of the Child Jesus also associated with a religious image of the Christ Child.

Former mayor Mel Lopez earlier said an image of Sto. Niño crafted in Acapulco, Mexico in the 16th Century was gifted to the Philippines by a rich Spanish merchant. This image was enshrined in Tondo.

The Manila government would begin closure of some roads to vendors starting Friday evening.

During which, vendors along Recto, Ylaya-Tondo and Candelaria would not be allowed to sell for three days.

“Eh ang nangyayari po kasi diyan, pagdating ng ala-singko ng umaga, kailangan kami mag-flushing,” he said.

(What happens there is that when it’s already 5 a.m., we need to do flushing.)

The Manila executive chief said these areas sell meat, fish, vegetables which leave an unpleasant smell in the area.

“Kumakatas 'yan sa kalsada, kaya every morning of our lives, we’re dealing with it every day,” the mayor said.

(It leaves smells on the street, that’s why every morning of our lives, we’re dealing with it every day.)

“Dadaan ‘yung tao, gusto namin wala ng amoy,” he added.

(People would pass by there, we want it to be odorless)

The local feast of Sto. Niño is celebrated nationwide every third Sunday of January.