NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
SPECIAL COVERAGE: TAAL'S UNREST
OPERATION DAMAYAN
taal eruption
(Jan. 13, 2020) Families alight from the trucks of various government agencies as they seek shelter at the Sto. Tomas North Central School in Batangas on Monday dawn after fleeing their homes due to the phreatic eruption of Taal Volcano.
The STAR/Miguel De Guzman
All national roads in CALABARZON now passable — DPWH
(Philstar.com) - January 14, 2020 - 5:30pm

MANILA, Philippines — Vehicles can now use all national roads in CALABARZON (Region IV-A) as of Tuesday noon after some roads were closed due to ashfall from erupting Taal Volcano, the Department of Public Works and Highways said.

In a statement, the DPWH also said all other national road sections in Metro Manila and Regions III and IV-B are also passable to all types of vehicles.

“All other District Engineering Offices in Region IV-A extended full assistance by deploying their personnel and equipment in the affected areas,” the agency said.

Taal Volcano on Sunday spewed ash, rumbled with earthquakes and exploded with lightning above its crest, sending thousands of people living nearby to evacuation centers.

A "hazardous explosive eruption is possible within hours to days," the nation's seismological agency warned. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral

TAAL VOLCANO TAAL VOLCANO ERUPTION 2020
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ramon Ang's son rushed to hospital
1 day ago
The 26-year-old son of Ramon Ang, president of San Miguel Corp., is in a critical condition and was taken to the hospital...
Nation
fbfb
Duterte on Manila Bay reclamation: Not in my time
By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
President Duterte said yesterday he is not inclined to approve proposed Manila Bay reclamation projects as he emphasized the...
Nation
fbfb
‘Metro Manila ashfall may last 3 days’
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 18 hours ago
The ashfall from the Taal Volcano eruption being experienced in southern Metro Manila may last three days even after the wind...
Nation
fbfb
Persons of interest in ex-Pangasinan PNP exec’s murder identified
By Eva Visperas | January 14, 2020 - 12:00am
Police have identified two persons of interest who could shed light on the murder of former Pangasinan police director Marlou Chan in Calasiao last Thursday.
Nation
fbfb
2 Cagayan cops held for betting in cockfight
By Raymund Catindig | January 14, 2020 - 12:00am
Two police officers caught betting in a cockpit in Barangay Bagumbayan, Tuao, Cagayan were arrested on Sunday.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
Sponsored
27 minutes ago
SM Supermalls extends aid, assistance to Taal volcano victims
27 minutes ago
SM Supermalls, SM Cares, SM Foundation Inc., and Philippine National Red Cross extend urgent relief support and assistance...
Nation
fbfb
2 hours ago
Ex-Batangas solon who was burned in car laid to rest
By Arnell Ozaeta | 2 hours ago
Former Batangas congressman Edgar Mendoza was brought to his final resting place Tuesday at the Eternal Gardens in Batangas...
Nation
fbfb
18 hours ago
Smart working on network restoration in Calabarzon
By Catherine Talavera | 18 hours ago
Smart Communications Inc., the wireless arm of the PLDT Group, is working to restore mobile network coverage in areas affected...
Nation
fbfb
18 hours ago
Truck rams post amid ashfall; 1 dead, 3 hurt
By Arnell Ozaeta | 18 hours ago
A truck driver died while his three companions were injured when their vehicle rammed a concrete post amid heavy ashfall in...
Nation
fbfb
18 hours ago
LRT-2 shuts down aircon amid ashfall
By Ghio Ong | 18 hours ago
The air-conditioning system of the Light Rail Transit Line 2 was shut down yesterday to prevent ash from Taal Volcano from...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with