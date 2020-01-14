All national roads in CALABARZON now passable — DPWH

MANILA, Philippines — Vehicles can now use all national roads in CALABARZON (Region IV-A) as of Tuesday noon after some roads were closed due to ashfall from erupting Taal Volcano, the Department of Public Works and Highways said.

In a statement, the DPWH also said all other national road sections in Metro Manila and Regions III and IV-B are also passable to all types of vehicles.

“All other District Engineering Offices in Region IV-A extended full assistance by deploying their personnel and equipment in the affected areas,” the agency said.

Taal Volcano on Sunday spewed ash, rumbled with earthquakes and exploded with lightning above its crest, sending thousands of people living nearby to evacuation centers.

A "hazardous explosive eruption is possible within hours to days," the nation's seismological agency warned. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral