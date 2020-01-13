NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
This undated image shows the US Embassy in Manila, Philippines.
Philstar.com/File
US Embassy warns against travel to Taal, nearby areas
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - January 13, 2020 - 11:46am

MANILA, Philippines —  The United States Embassy in Manila released a natural disaster alert to US citizens in the Philippines after the phreatic eruption of the Taal Volcano on Sunday afternoon.

Phreatic eruptions are caused by magma heating underwater or surface water, creating steam.

In its alert update issued Sunday evening, the embassy advised its citizens to exercise caution if contemplating travel in the vicinity of the Taal Volcano Island and surrounding areas.

The embassy warned US citizens of Taal Volcano’s Alert Level 4 status, which means a hazardous explosive eruption is possible within days.

“Be vigilant and, according to PHIVOLCS, ‘the public is reminded that the entire Volcano Island is a Permanent Danger Zone, and entry into the island as well as high-risk barangays of Agoncillo and Laurel is prohibited,” the US embassy wrote.

“Those planning travel to the Taal volcano region are encouraged to monitor current conditions, maintain active awareness of local conditions, and especially refrain from entering the Permanent Danger Zone and high-risk barangays,” it added.

Further, the embassy urged its citizens to monitor local media and the Phivolcs for updates on the situation.

It encouraged affected citizens to seek assistance to US Embassy in the Philippines and the State Department-Consular Affair office in the following numbers, respectively: +63 (2)5301-2000 and 888-407-4747 or 202-501-444.

The US Embassy said it would continue its operations on Monday.

On Sunday, the Department of Transportation ordered an indefinite suspension of all flights at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport as a safety precaution.

Passengers were advised to monitor updates from their airlines as flights were diverted or canceled.

