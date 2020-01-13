Mild quake rocks Batangas
Helen Flores (The Philippine Star) - January 13, 2020 - 12:00am
MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude-2.3 earthquake rocked Batangas yesterday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.
The quake occurred at 1:56 p.m. and was centered 13 kilometers northwest of San Juan town. It was felt at Intensity 2 in Tagaytay City.
Phivolcs classifies an Intensity 2 temblor as “slightly felt.”
No damage or aftershocks were expected from the quake.
