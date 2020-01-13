NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
Mild quake rocks Batangas
Helen Flores (The Philippine Star) - January 13, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude-2.3 earthquake rocked Batangas yesterday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The quake occurred at 1:56 p.m. and was centered 13 kilometers northwest of San Juan town. It was felt at Intensity 2 in Tagaytay City.

Phivolcs classifies an Intensity 2 temblor as “slightly felt.”

No damage or aftershocks were expected from the quake.

Ramon Ang's son rushed to hospital
4 hours ago
The 26-year-old son of Ramon Ang, president and CEO of San Miguel Corp., is in a critical condition and was taken to the hospital...
Nation
Zamboanga del Norte vice mayor, 2 escorts slain in ambush
By Roel Pareño | 1 day ago
A vice mayor of a town in Zamboanga del Norte and his two escorts were killed in an ambush in Siocon town before noon yesterday....
Nation
School teacher returns cash dropped by Valenzuela fiscal
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | January 12, 2020 - 12:00am
A school teacher returned P10,000 cash to a Valenzuela City prosecutor who dropped the money at a mall Friday.
Nation
Maguindanao massacre: Acquitted cops seek back wages, benefits
By Janvic Mateo | January 12, 2020 - 12:00am
At least 28 police officers acquitted in the Maguindanao massacre case are seeking almost a decade's worth of back wages and other benefits that they did not receive while they were in detention.
Nation
Reverse conviction of dead Bukidnon mayor, Sandigan asked
By Elizabeth Marcelo | January 12, 2020 - 12:00am
The Sandiganbayan has been asked to reverse its ruling convicting a former mayor of Bukidnon despite his death.
Nation
7 hurt in Pampanga steel plant explosion
By Emmanuel Tupas | January 13, 2020 - 12:00am
Seven persons, including a Taiwanese, were injured when a leaking oxygen cylinder exploded at a steel plant in San Simon, Pampanga on Saturday.
1 hour ago
Nation
2 slain in Sulu anti-drug clash
By Roel Pareño | January 13, 2020 - 12:00am
A police officer and an informer were killed while another was wounded in an alleged encounter with suspected drug traffickers in Indanan, Sulu yesterday morning.
1 hour ago
Nation
Village exec shot dead
By Gilbert Bayoran | January 13, 2020 - 12:00am
A barangay councilman was killed in an attack by unidentified assailants in this city on Saturday night.
1 hour ago
Nation
2 eyed in ex-lawmaker's slay
By Ed Amoroso | January 13, 2020 - 12:00am
Probers are eyeing two persons of interest in the murder of a former Batangas congressman and his two companions in Tiaong, Quezon last week.
1 hour ago
Nation
