Mild quake rocks Batangas

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude-2.3 earthquake rocked Batangas yesterday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The quake occurred at 1:56 p.m. and was centered 13 kilometers northwest of San Juan town. It was felt at Intensity 2 in Tagaytay City.

Phivolcs classifies an Intensity 2 temblor as “slightly felt.”

No damage or aftershocks were expected from the quake.