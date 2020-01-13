NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
2 eyed in ex-lawmaker’s slay
Ed Amoroso (The Philippine Star) - January 13, 2020 - 12:00am

CAMP VICENTE LIM, Laguna, Philippines — Probers are eyeing two persons of interest in the murder of a former Batangas congressman and his two companions in Tiaong, Quezon last week.

The motorcycle-riding men were reportedly seen tailing the vehicle of former congressman Edgar Mendoza, his driver Ruel Ruiz and security escort Nicanor Mendoza as it was headed toward Tiaong, according to Max Salvador, chief of the National Bureau of Investigation-Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon).

Salvador said they would look at video footage taken by closed-circuit television cameras installed in nearby villages to identify the suspects and the motorcycle’s license plate.

Initially, only one man on a motorcycle was seen tailing the victims.  The rider was later seen with another man.

Ruiz and his aides’ charred bodies were found in a burnt car on Thursday.

