Chinese jumps from burning condo, dies

MANILA, Philippines — A 64-year-old Chinese died after he jumped from a burning condominium building in Manila on Saturday night.

Probers said a fire broke out at Wang Ser Siong's unit at the Legaspi Tower 300 in Malate at past 6 p.m.

Wang suffered massive injuries after he jumped from the building’s eighth floor and landed on the fourth floor.

Responding firemen brought Wang to the Ospital ng Maynila where he was declared dead on arrival.

Arson investigators said they have yet to determine the cause of the blaze, which started at around 5:30 p.m.

Members of the Manila fire department led by Senior Superintendent Rodolfo Denaga responded to the scene.

The fire was contained at around 9 p.m.