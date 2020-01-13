Mandaluyong bettor wins P28.4 million lotto pot
Rainier Allan Ronda (The Philippine Star) - January 13, 2020 - 12:00am
MANILA, Philippines — A Mandaluyong City bettor won the 6/42 Regular Lotto’s P28.4 million jackpot on Saturday, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) announced yesterday.
Royina Garma, PCSO general manager, said the bettor guessed the winning combination 16-17-05-30-29-21.
Garma said 28 other bettors won a consolation prize of P25,000 each.
The Regular Lotto is drawn every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
