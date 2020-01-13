3 rob, murder suspects nabbed

MANILA, Philippines — Three members of a vigilante group allegedly involved in robbery and murder cases were arrested during a raid in Tondo, Manila on Saturday.

Armed with a search warrant issued by Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 18 Judge Carolina Icasiano Sison, members of the Manila Police District Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit led by Maj. Rommel Anicete swooped down on a house in Vitas after receiving information that Bernabe Soria, 37, was spotted in the area.

Soria, a member of the Confederate Sentinel Group (CSG), was identified by a witness as the one who allegedly killed barangay watchman Michael Alejan last December.

Police said Alejan was installing closed-circuit television system along Capulong street when Soria fired at him.

When the raiders broke into Soria’s house, his brother, Luigi, 27, and Warren Batiancela, 29, tried to escape, but were also apprehended.

Police said Batiancela has a standing warrant of arrest for murder in Malabon.

Recovered from the suspects were a .45-caliber handgun, a Glock 9mm pistol and ammunition.

The suspects were tagged in the killing of a 16-year-old boy, whose body was stuffed in a sack and recovered in the waters of Isla Puting Bato in January 2017.

Among those who were charged with murder was the victim’s brother, Alfredo Alejan Jr.

In February 2017, two members of the group admitted that they were vigilantes responsible for the killing of drug suspects in Tondo.