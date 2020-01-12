Magnitude 4.1 quake jolts Albay

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 4.1 earthquake jolted Albay yesterday morning.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the quake struck at around 9:17 a.m., with its epicenter located 22 kilometers northeast of Rapu-Rapu.

Phivolcs said that the tremor was tectonic in origin and had a depth of 23 kilometers. The tremor was felt at Intensity 3 in Legazpi City and Intensity 2 in Bulusan, Sorsogon.