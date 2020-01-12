NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
Tacloban, Pateros bettors share P68.5 million lotto jackpot
Janvic Mateo (The Philippine Star) - January 12, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Two bettors from Pateros and Tacloban City won the jackpot in the 6/45 Mega Lotto drawn on Friday. The winning numbers, 21-04-25-13-11-19, had a total jackpot of P68,523,435.40, the  Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office said yesterday. Sixty other bettors guessed five of the winning numbers and won P15,520 each.

The PCSO said lotto jackpots of more than P10,000 are subject to a 20 percent tax.

Meanwhile, the jackpot for the 6/58 Ultra Lotto to be drawn today is expected to reach more than P116 million after no one won the draw on Friday. The winning combination is  22-16-32-20-16-09. Seven bettors who hit five of the winning numbers won P153,480 each.  

