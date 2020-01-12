5 nabbed for P.5 million shabu in Navotas

MANILA, Philippines — Five alleged dealers were arrested and at least P500,000 worth of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu seized in separate stings in Navotas since Thursday night.

Police seized 18 sachets of shabu with a street value of P391,680 from Ronaldo Papa, Ofelia Bernabe, and Shaira Dequiña in Barangay Tangos North on Thursday night.

Tirso Arevalo and Jay Ar Dublin were caught with 15 sachets of shabu valued at P220,000 in another sting in Barangay Northbay Boulevard South, Dagat-Dagatan at past midnight yesterday.

They will face charges for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.