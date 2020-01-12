Taguig’s sixth most wanted man falls
Ralph Edwin Villanueva (The Philippine Star) - January 12, 2020 - 12:00am
MANILA, Philippines — Taguig City’s sixth most wanted fugitive was arrested on Friday.
Police officers caught Emerlito Lacsina, 36, who is wanted for theft, at the Tuktukan Private Cemetery in Taguig at around 5:40 p.m. on Friday.
Lacsina was caught after an informant tipped off the Taguig police.
