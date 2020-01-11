Maguindanao municipality to host BARMM athletic meet

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — The delegations from Basilan and its capital, Lamitan City, to the 2020 Bangsamoro regional athletic meet could be the most sufficiently funded entries to the event from among the region’s five provinces.

The upland municipality of Upi in Maguindanao will host the six-day Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao Athletic Meet next week.

It is BARMM’s first since its creation in February 2019 that led to its assumption of the regional government of the then 29-year and now defunct Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Lamitan City Mayor Rose Furigay turned over Friday a P1.8 million check to Myra Mangkabung, city schools superintendent, to help sustain the needs of the athletes she is to bring to Upi for the regional meet.

The office of Gov. Jim Salliman on Thursday released separate checks amounting to P1 million and P400,000 to the superintendents of the Basilan and Lamitan City public schools, respectively, to help fill for the financial requisites of both contingents.

Basilan’s delegation is comprised of athletes from 11 towns in the island province. Lamitan City has athletes from schools in its more than 40 constituent-barangays.

Provincial Administrator Hadji Manny Muarip turned over the checks to Mangkabung and her counterpart in Basilan province, Tim Undain-Sanchez, on Thursday morning at Salliman’s office in Isabela City.

Undain-Sanches has jurisdiction over public schools in the 11 municipalities in Basilan.