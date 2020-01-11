NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
BLACK NAZARENE PROCESSION
Mayor Rose Furigay released Friday a P1.8 million worth check to Schools Superintendent Myra Mangkabung for the expenses of their athletes.
Philstar.com/John Unson
Maguindanao municipality to host BARMM athletic meet
John Unson (Philstar.com) - January 11, 2020 - 3:10pm

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — The delegations from Basilan and its capital, Lamitan City, to the 2020 Bangsamoro regional athletic meet could be the most sufficiently funded entries to the event from among the region’s five provinces.

The upland municipality of Upi in Maguindanao will host the six-day Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao Athletic Meet next week.

It is BARMM’s first since its creation in February 2019 that led to its assumption of the regional government of the then 29-year and now defunct Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Lamitan City Mayor Rose Furigay turned over Friday a P1.8 million check to Myra Mangkabung, city schools superintendent, to help sustain the needs of the athletes she is to bring to Upi for the regional meet.

The office of Gov. Jim Salliman on Thursday released separate checks amounting to P1 million and P400,000 to the superintendents of the Basilan and Lamitan City public schools, respectively, to help fill for the financial requisites of both contingents.

Basilan’s delegation is comprised of athletes from 11 towns in the island province. Lamitan City has athletes from schools in its more than 40 constituent-barangays.

Provincial Administrator Hadji Manny Muarip turned over the checks to Mangkabung and her counterpart in Basilan province, Tim Undain-Sanchez, on Thursday morning at Salliman’s office in Isabela City.

Undain-Sanches has jurisdiction over public schools in the 11 municipalities in Basilan.

ATHLETIC MEET BANGSAMORO AUTONOMOUS REGION IN MUSLIM MINDANAO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
7 hospitalized after eating tilapia
By Raymund Catindig | January 11, 2020 - 12:00am
A family of seven fell ill in Isabela after eating tilapia for dinner on Thursday.
Nation
fb tw
150-seater boat added to Pasig River ferries
By Ghio Ong | January 11, 2020 - 12:00am
A month after the relaunch of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority’s Pasig River ferry service, an air-conditioned 150-seater boat will be added to the MMDA’s fleet.
Nation
fb tw
Task force, NBI to probe ex-Batangas lawmaker’s slay
By Ed Amoroso | January 11, 2020 - 12:00am
A task force was created yesterday to investigate the killing of former Batangas lawmaker Edgar Mendoza and his two companions whose bodies were found in a burned vehicle in Tiaong, Quezon on Thursday.
Nation
fb tw
Spanish man, 2 other drug suspects slain
By Ben Serrano | January 11, 2020 - 12:00am
A Spanish citizen was killed in a drug bust on Siargao Island on Wednesday while two other drug suspects were shot dead in Bulacan in the past two days.
Nation
fb tw
P.1 million party drugs seized in Parañaque
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | January 11, 2020 - 12:00am
Party drugs valued at P120,000 were confiscated by Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency operatives in a series of stings in Parañaque City on Thursday.
Nation
fb tw
Latest
16 hours ago
Quezon City drafting policy to prevent ASF-tainted meat in supermarkets
By Janvic Mateo | 16 hours ago
The Quezon City government said it would issue a new policy to strengthen measures and protocols aimed at preventing the sale...
Nation
fb tw
Traslacion devotees leave 330 tons of trash
By Ghio Ong | January 11, 2020 - 12:00am
At least 68 dump trucks of garbage, equivalent to 330 tons, were collected along the route of the Traslacion, the annual procession of the Black Nazarene, the city government of Manila said yesterday.
16 hours ago
Nation
fb tw
Zamora urged: Allow multi-cab drivers in San Juan
By Jose Rodel Clapano | January 11, 2020 - 12:00am
A group of multi-cab drivers on Wednesday asked Mayor Francis Zamora to allow them to continue plying the streets of San Juan.
16 hours ago
Nation
fb tw
No ID, no entry policy in Zamboanga City stays
By Roel Pareño | January 11, 2020 - 12:00am
The no ID, no entry policy in this city will continue to be implemented as part of security measures in addressing terror threats with the lifting of martial law in Mindanao.
16 hours ago
Nation
fb tw
La Union mayor dismissed over fund misuse
By Jun Elias | January 11, 2020 - 12:00am
Mayor Hermenegildo Gualberto of this city has been dismissed from the service over the alleged misuse of funds for the construction of a dancing fountain as part of the rehabilitation of a plaza.
16 hours ago
Nation
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with