The Zamboanga City Police Office on Governor Lim Avenue. ZCPO, file

Zamboanga City: Martial law lifted but 'No ID, No Entry' policy to remain
Roel Pareño (Philstar.com) - January 10, 2020 - 12:07pm

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — The Zamboanga City peace and order council will keep the city's 'no ID, no entry' policy in implementing heightened security after martial law in Mindanao lapsed at the start of the year.

Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco-Salazar said the council on Thursday approved retaining the policy as a measure against potential terror threats.

The military's Western Mindanao Command earlier said its intelligence units have stepped up their monitoring of Islamic State-linked local terror groups that might launch sympathy attacks over the death of Iranian general Qasem Suleimani in a US drone strike in Iraq.

"The CPOC approved a resolution maintaining the 'No ID, No Entry' policy invoking the state of lawlessness in Mindanao and pursuant to Section 16 of the Constitution," Salazar said.

Capt. Edwin Duco, spokesman of the Zamboanga City Police Office, said the ID policy was implemented in support of security measures adopted by the ZCPO, Joint Task Force Zamboanga and the other law enforcement agencies during the martial law period from 2017 to 2019.

Duco said police and military assessments showed security threats continue to exist, which require proactive measures.

Col. John Anthony Divinagracia, commander of JTFZ, stressed that with martial law lifted, there is now a "state of lawless" declared in Mindanao, justifying the continued implementation of the "No ID, No Entry" policy.

The policy includes requiring bus passengers coming into the city are asked to alight at a checkpoint and present their IDs before proceeding to the city's Integrated Bus Terminal.

