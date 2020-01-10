Makati to deliver more tech-driven projects

MANILA, Philippines — The city government of Makati is pushing for more technology-driven projects for its health, education and social welfare services, Mayor Abby Binay said on Tuesday.

Binay said in her State of the City Address that the city government plans to establish an “e-health system” that automatically transmits the medical records of patients in barangay health centers.

The city government also plans to store medical records in a database and computerize prescriptions for patients.

Another project is the completion of the Ospital ng Makati, envisioned to have a cancer institute.

Binay said city officials are “in talks with key health institutions in Singapore” to make the hospital “provide the best care at the least cost.”

She also said the city government intends to build a “digital school” utilizing the internet “to upgrade existing learning centers and hone the competencies of students and teachers.”

The city government is also working on going paperless in issuing business permits and licenses.

From this year’s budget of P18 billion, the city government would allot P5.26 billion for health programs, P1.34 billion for education and P1.3 billion for social welfare services